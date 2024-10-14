Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    FEMA makes ‘operational adjustments’ following safety concerns in North Carolina

    By Michaela Ratliff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpqUl_0w6Do0ss00

    NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WGHP) — FEMA has made operational adjustments in North Carolina following safety concerns while providing relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

    A FEMA spokesperson told FOX8 the following.

    “FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance. For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

    Rumors circulated of an altercation between Ashe County citizens and FEMA agents; however, county officials took to Facebook to clear them up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4ek2_0w6Do0ss00
    Ashe County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkTkT_0w6Do0ss00
    Ashe County Emergency Management (Facebook)

    In response, a FEMA spokesperson told FOX8 “Can confirm that nobody from FEMA was injured as there was no altercation.”

    FOX8 is working to find out exactly what the safety concerns are, and we will report them as soon as we receive an update.

    View Disaster Recovery Centers here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    UnitySeeker 17
    2d ago
    FEMA HAS DONE NOTHING TO HELP US VICTIMS. THEY HAVE STOLEN FOOD, SUPPLIES AND DONATED FUNDS FROM ORGANIZED VOLUNTEERS WHO HAVE BEEN DISPURSING TO VICTIMS FROM DAY ONE AFTER THE STORM. SHERRIFFS HAVE HAD TO FORCE FEMA TO STAND DOWN AND LEAVE THE AREAS WHERE THEY ARE CAUSING HAVOC BY REFUSING & PREVENTING HELP FROM GETTING TO VICTIMS. FOLKS ARE HAVING TO SLEEP IN TENTS AND ON THE GROUND BECAUSE FEMA HASNT SUPPLIES ANY HOUSING FOOD, SUPPLIES OR ROAD RECOVERY. NOTHING
    456812557
    2d ago
    After all these years why is something like this happening now? We have had many disasters and never had a problem with FEMA doing their job.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Myrtle Beach woman accused of failing to pay nearly $74,000 in state taxes
    WBTW News132 days ago
    2 men arrested in Marlboro County after crash, ‘possible shootout’
    WBTW News1315 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WBTW News1310 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Woman arrested in Marlboro County after stabbing man, deputies say
    WBTW News1315 hours ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    WBTW News1314 hours ago
    Horry County police have person ‘safely detained’ following home barricade
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Florence County man accused of holding girlfriend at motel, threatening to kill her
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    WBTW News1314 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    WBTW News1312 hours ago
    ‘Absolutely stunned’: Hidden tomb found beneath ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    WBTW News131 day ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WBTW News1312 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    16 members of Hell’s Angels, Red Devils motorcycle gangs charged in North Carolina crimes
    WBTW News1312 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy