UNC legends Vince Carter, Walter Davis receive highest honor in basketball with Hall of Fame induction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WNCN) – A pair of former North Carolina Tar Heels became immortalized into basketball history this weekend as new members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vince Carter and Walter Davis were among 13 inductees recognized on Sunday during an enshrinement ceremony at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts – considered the birthplace of basketball.

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – OCTOBER 12: Vince Carter poses for a portrait during the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Gala at Mohegan Sun on October 12, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Carter and Davis mark the 13th and 14th Tar Heels to ever be honored at the Naismith Hall of Fame, along with Dean Smith, Roy Williams, Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Larry Brown, Frank McGuire, George Karl, Charlie Scott, Billy Cunningham, Bobby Jones, Bob McAdoo and Ben Carnavale. Only Kansas has more with 20 inductees.

They are the seventh and eighth former UNC standouts to be primarily elected as players – the most by any college program in the nation. Both are also the ninth and tenth inductees who played under Dean Smith. No other coach has more former players in the Hall of Fame.

Vince Carter reacts while talking about his mother during his enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Vince Carter sits with his children prior to his enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, Sunday Oct. 13, 2024, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

FILE – Vince Carter, left, and Chauncey Billups shake hands during a news conference for The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Carter, who played three years for the Tar Heels, spent a record-breaking 22 seasons in the NBA, becoming an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. Among his other numerous accolades include winning Rookie of the Year and earning a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics. He’s the only player in the history of basketball to play in the NBA across four different decades.

“I had a great support system. I had veterans and I was willing to ask questions,” Carter said Saturday at a news conference to discuss his induction Sunday into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “I was willing to ask questions because I wanted to learn.”

Widely known for his high-flying acrobatics as a dunker, Carter ended his professional career averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.1% behind the three-point line.

FILE- New Jersey Nets’ Vince Carter goes up for a dunk during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Sunday, March 8, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Brooklyn Nets are retiring the No. 15 jersey of Carter, the high-flying guard who will be enshrined this year in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FILE – New Jersey Nets’ Vince Carter (15) dunks as Indiana Pacers’ Danny Granger (33), Jermaine O’Neal and Anthony Johnson (8) look on in the final minute of first round NBA playoffs basketball Tuesday night, May 2, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Carter was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The 13-member class of 2024 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, in August,(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FILE – New Jersey Nets forward Vince Carter smiles during the final minute of a 102-93 win over the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday April 20, 2005. The Brooklyn Nets are retiring the No. 15 jersey of Carter, the high-flying guard who will be enshrined this year in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Toronto Raptors Vince Carter (15) drives past Houston Rockets’ Juaquin Hawkins (1) in the first quarter Saturday, Nov. 2, 2002, in Houston. Carter left the game after only six minutes off the clock with a knee problem and did not return. The Rockets won, 88-76. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) as Harrison Barnes (40) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. The Kings won 93-88. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE – Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter (15) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Alec Burks (10) and forward Larry Nance Jr. during the closing minutes of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Carter was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The 13-member class of 2024 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, in August.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

“Vince is one of the most athletically gifted players we ever had at Carolina,” said Phil Ford, an assistant coach during Carter’s playing career at UNC. “He had length, size, could jump out of the gym and became a really good outside shooter, as well. When he came to UNC, he worked so hard on all parts of his game. He took coaching, and by the time he was a junior, he became our best defensive player and a complete player. He could have gone to any school in the country, but he chose to play for Coach Smith to become a complete player.”

During his time in Chapel Hill, he led the Tar Heels to a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference titles and Final Four appearances in 1997 and 1998. In his junior season, Carter racked up 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, which secured him a spot on the All-American team. Carter’s play resulted in him getting selected as the No. 5 pick in the 1998 NBA Draft.

The No. 15 jersey that Carter wore for UNC is now hanging in the rafters at the Dean E. Smith Center.

“He had that ‘awe’ effect,” said Ford. “There were times Ed (Cota) would throw a lob and I thought it was going to fly out of bounds, but Vince would go up and get it and lay it in or dunk it. So many times, I would just catch myself saying, ‘Wow, that was pretty impressive.'”

21 Feb 1998: Guard Vince Carter of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina State defeated UNC 86-72. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jo

19 Mar 1998: Guard Vince Carter of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against forward Andre Hutson of the Michigan State Spartans during an NCAA Tournament game at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. North Carolina defeated Michig

15 Mar1996: Vince Carter of the North Carolina Tar Heels pulls down a rebound during the first round of the NCAA East Regional Tournament against the New Orleans Privateers at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/

14 Mar 1998: Guard Vince Carter of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the UNC Charlotte 49ers during an NCAA tournament game at the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut. North Carolina defeated UNC Charlotte 93-83. Mandatory Credit

CHAPEL HILL, NC – OCTOBER 14: Coach Roy Williams (R) of the North Carolina Tar Heels hugs former player Vince Carter during Late Night with Roy, the first practice of the basketball season, on October 14, 2011 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Davis, the all-time leading scorer in Phoenix Suns’ history, put together an impressive career in his own right. He was a six-time NBA All-Star selection during his 15 years in the league. The Suns retired his No. 6 jersey in 1994.

Before the Suns chose Davis with the No. 5 pick in the 1977 NBA Draft, the Pineville native was considered one of the best shooters to ever suit up in the Carolina blue uniform.

His dunks, whether in Slam Dunk contests, Olympics or just regular-season games, made Carter must-see TV early in his career. He relished remaining a productive player many teams and many years later, when he was no longer quite the high flyer.

He thanked the fans who watched him for all the years, both the ones who cheered and the ones who booed.

LANDOVER, MD – CIRCA 1980: Head coach John MacLeod of the Phoenix Suns talks with his player Walter Davis #6 against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1980 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. MacLeod coached the Suns from 1973-87. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Basketball: Phoenix Suns Walter Davis (6) poses for a portrait at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Phoenix, AZ 2/9/1978 CREDIT: James Drake (Photo by James Drake/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X22115 TK1)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 1: Guard/forward Walter Davis #6 of the Phoenix Suns goes up for a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers during a National Basketball Association game at the Forum on March 1, 1981 in Los Angeles, California. The Suns defeated the Lakers 101-96. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

UNDATED: Phoenix Suns Walter Davis #6 passes against the New York Knicks circa the 1970’s during a game. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD – CIRCA 1978: Walter Davis #6 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1978 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Davis played for the Suns from 1977-88. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“Man, it’s been an honor to fly in arenas for your entertainment,” Carter said.

In his four seasons, Davis recorded 1,863 points, 670 rebounds and 409 assists in his college career playing for head coach Dean Smith. He also spearheaded the Tar Heels to an ACC Tournament title and an NCAA championship game appearance during his senior year. Davis was also a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team that took home a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics.

“Walter’s one of the best friends I ever had,” said Ford, who shared a backcourt with Davis for three years at UNC. “I think about him and miss him every day. He loved Carolina and was one of the nicest guys you’d ever meet. When I got to UNC, he was a year ahead of me and took me under his wing. He was very underrated, both at Carolina and in the NBA. To play the three (small forward) at UNC, you have to be very skilled as a ballhandler, scorer, rebounder and defender. And he could do all those things. He’s one of the best three-men to ever play for the Tar Heels.”

College Basketball: ACC Tournament: North Carolina Phil Ford (12) and Walter Davis (24) victorious wearing nets around necks after winning game and tournament vs North Carolina State at Greensboro Coliseum. Greensboro, NC 3/8/1975 CREDIT: Manny Millan (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X19364 )

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: North Carolina Walter Davis (24) in action vs UNLV at Omni Coliseum. Atlanta, GA 3/26/1977 CREDIT: James Drake (Photo by James Drake /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X21325 )

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 08, 1975: Walter Davis #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels helps cut down the net after the team’s 70-66 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the ACC Championship game at Greensboro Coliseum on March 08, 1975 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by James Drake/Getty Images)

Former University of North Carolina player Walter Davis acknowledges the Smith Center crowd as he is introduced during the Celebration of a Century at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Friday, February 12, 2010. This is the 100th year of Carolina basketball. (Photo by Robert Willett/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“He and Coach (Bill) Guthridge worked on his shot every day after practice, to the point where he became one of the most consistent shooters and scorers in the NBA,” Ford added. “He was a confident shooter and one of the best NBA players shooting off screens. To be 6-foot-6 and that fast and be able to shoot like that, he was blessed to have a skill set most people just don’t have.”

“Walter going in the Naismith Hall of Fame means the world to me and to everyone who knew him and played with him,” he continued. “It’s long overdue but I am so happy he’s finally being recognized as a Hall of Famer.”

Davis, the uncle of current UNC men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis, died at the age of 69 in November 2023.

“My uncle Walter is the reason I started playing basketball and the reason I wanted to play here at North Carolina,” said Hubert Davis. “He’s the best player I’ve ever been around and seen, and I’m so happy he’s being recognized for what an unbelievable career he had. The only sad part is he’s not here anymore and passed away before he was inducted. This honor is well-deserved and I’m so happy for him. Uncle Walt was an even better person than he was a player, and if there was a Hall of Fame for people, he would be in that one too.”

Other members recognized as part of the 2024 induction class included the likes of Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, Dick Barnett, Seimone Augustus, Michele Timms, Bo Ryan, Charles Smith, Harley Redin, Jerry West, Doug Collins and Herb Simon.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

