One last warm day for the area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy Monday friends. We have one more warm day for everyone, before we start to feel some fall temperatures in the area. A cold front will be approaching the area by this evening. That will bring us a pretty sharp cool down for most of the week. Ahead of the cold front we should see some gusty westerly winds, so it will be breezy across much of the area. We could see some wind gusts upwards of 20 mph. Today we will see highs in the low 80s inland. As you get along the coast, some areas could see some mid 80s.

Tonight, wind will shift more out of the northwest, as the cold front passes through the area. This will lead to much cooler air moving into the area for most of the week. This will knock our high temperatures down to near 70 by Tuesday afternoon. A secondary, but stronger cold front will pass through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We see a very isolated shot of a shower. The biggest change will be the temperatures. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday struggle to make it into the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

As we head towards the weekend, that sharp trough that brought the cold fronts will begin to move north. This will allow for a slow warm up. Temperatures on Friday return to 70. Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows back into the 50s. Again, it looks like through this weekend, rain is going to be hard to find.

The tropics are still pretty quiet. We are watching one area that is out in the Atlantic. It will continue to move west and could interact with the a more favorable area for development near the Leeward Islands. We will continue to track it, and update you as needed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.