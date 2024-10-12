Open in App
    WBTW News13

    Hispanic Heritage Month features local Cuban-American artist

    By Adriana Cotero,

    2 days ago

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Living a life in color, local Cuban- American artist Annie Melik uses her talents to capture and showcase a bit of her native land and share an important message of how art education shapes multicultural awareness.

    Through the doors of Seacoast Artists Gallery in Market Common, in the front corner, you can find Melik’s paintings on display.

    Works of art that reflect her culture.

    “Cuba is such a beautiful country but has faced so many struggles and that was my intention with this painting,” she explained.

    Sharing a bit of her home to the Grand Strand Community…

    “This painting is called ‘Hope for Havana’. And we have a family in the background that is hopefully walking toward the light,” she stated.

    Melik studied at the art academy in her home country of Cuba.

    “My inspiration comes from my roots, my traditions,” she said. “My traditions are family oriented as we know Hispanic culture is all about family.”

    Blending in her culture, Melik has been putting brush to paint for 19 years now…

    “What I have learned the most is how important it is for artists to pass the knowledge and information to the next generation,” she said.

    Placing a spotlight on the importance of art education

    “Especially for schools and public schools to talk to and help children learn how important creativity is,” Melik said.

    Because what comes with creativity, is open mindedness, and she said this ultimately brings multicultural awareness.

    “When we teach art to children and art appreciation and culture it is proven how they develop understanding, compassion, kindness and multicultural awareness helps them to understand the world better,” she stated.

    And that’s something she loves having the opportunity to share during Hispanic Heritage month.

    “Multicultural awareness, I think is such a beautiful human virtue to know and to learn about so many different cultures,” said Melik.

    In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month now through Oct. 15, the gallery is hosting a fall art show and sale. Inviting the public to see all the diverse works of arts.

    Adriana Cotero is News13's weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter.

