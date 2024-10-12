Open in App
    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    By Iman Palm,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkYgg_0w4elCUR00

    ( KTLA ) – Hundreds of “underperforming” 7-Eleven stores across North America are closing, the convenience store announced Thursday.

    Seven & I Holdings, 7-Eleven’s Japan-based parent company, revealed in its earnings report that 444 7-Eleven locations are closing. The company cited slow sales, declining traffic, inflationary pressures, and a decrease in cigarette purchases among the reasons why some stores are closing.

    A specific list of stores slated for closure wasn’t released. 7-Eleven has 13,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, meaning the closures would only impact 3% of the company’s portfolio.

    The chain also has over 21,000 shops in Japan.

    Costco gold bars are selling out as prices for the precious metal break records: Survey

    “The North American economy remained robust overall thanks to the consumption of high-income earners, despite a persistently inflationary, elevated interest rate and deteriorating employment environment. In this context, there was a more prudent approach to consumption, particularly among middle- and low-income earners,” Seven & I said in an earnings release.

    The chain also pointed out that cigarette sales, once the largest sales category for convenience stores, has fallen 26% since 2019. A shift in sales to other nicotine products hasn’t made much of a difference, they said.

    Still, 7-Eleven said it will continue investing in food in the United States, which is now the highest-selling category and a top draw for customers.

    In July, the convenience store chain announced it would also sell popular international food items , like milk bread egg sandwiches and miso ramen, in the U.S.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

