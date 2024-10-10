U.S. Marshals capture last of 3 Scotland County prisoners whose escape led to sheriff’s office firings

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The last of three men whose escape from the Scotland County Detention Center last month led to the firing of two jail employees is back in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service .

Dedrick Williams, who escaped on Sept. 16 along with Phillip Graham and James Ronnie Tyler II, was arrested by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. The details about his capture were not immediately available.

Their escape led Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey to immediately fire Capt. Kim Foy and a shift sergeant at the detention center, though the reason for their firings was not immediately given. The men escaped shortly before dawn after kicking out a window.

Tyler was captured shortly after the escape when he was found hiding in a car near the jail. Graham was caught two days later, but no details about his capture were released.

* * *

Dennis Bright is the Digital Executive Producer at News13 . He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook , X, formerly Twitter , and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.