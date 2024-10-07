Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBTW News13

    2 hurt in rollover crash near Aynor, Horry County Fire Rescue says

    By Caleb McCusker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36b91v_0vxwJsHS00

    HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle rollover crash in the Aynor area, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

    It happened in the area of Enoch Road and Horry Road, HCFR said. All lanes of Enoch Road traffic were blocked. Crews responded at 3:55 p.m.

    The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police are assisting.

    * * *

    Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Critical injuries reported in River Oaks Drive crash
    WBTW News132 days ago
    Authorities identify 3 people after 7 killed in Robeson County crash
    WBTW News136 days ago
    Man jailed in deadly Florence apartment shooting
    WBTW News137 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Man arrested after early morning home invasion in Surfside Beach, police say
    WBTW News136 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Federal court rejects Murdaugh’s appeal that 40 years is too harsh for stealing millions
    WBTW News136 days ago
    Florence County deputies seize 250 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 New York men after Interstate 95 traffic stop
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    ‘Trying not to cry:’ Helene’s wrath sets new normal in battered western North Carolina town
    WBTW News131 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Deputy charged who crashed into several cars at North Carolina convenience store, State Highway Patrol says
    WBTW News135 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Horry County rescue crews on standby for Florida deployment, officials say
    WBTW News1316 hours ago
    Man hit, killed trying to cross Interstate 74 in Laurinburg, police say
    WBTW News136 days ago
    Ultimate National Reptile Show returns to Grand Strand
    WBTW News132 days ago
    1-on-1 with Joseph Hill: Horry County police chief reflects on 8 years in position
    WBTW News135 days ago
    Grand Strand shoppers ‘panicking more than shopping’ amid port strike
    WBTW News135 days ago
    Suspects in burglary at Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s home broke glass door, stole multiple items, warrants say
    WBTW News131 day ago
    Upscale Vintage Market Days returns to Myrtle Beach with 100+ vendors
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Marion man killed by wayward bullet, police say
    WBTW News134 days ago
    Couple reunited after volunteer rescue pilot threatened with arrest in North Carolina
    WBTW News133 days ago
    Myrtle Beach to vote on extending lease with Pelicans, allocating $1.3 million in funding for stadium renovations
    WBTW News134 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    3 arrested in Mullins after 6-month drug-distribution investigation, sheriff’s say
    WBTW News135 days ago
    TRACKING THE TROPICS: Milton now a Cat 4, but expected to re-strengthen
    WBTW News134 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Horry County Police Department welcomes new chief Kris Leonhardt
    WBTW News135 days ago
    Darlington Raceway to offer temporary refuge to hurricane evacuees
    WBTW News1319 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy