2 hurt in rollover crash near Aynor, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle rollover crash in the Aynor area, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

It happened in the area of Enoch Road and Horry Road, HCFR said. All lanes of Enoch Road traffic were blocked. Crews responded at 3:55 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police are assisting.

