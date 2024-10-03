Open in App
    Sisters killed, 3 injured in storm-related South Carolina crash

    By Isabel MartinNikolette Miller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJm7e_0vsr8jDh00

    SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two sisters died Tuesday in a crash in an intersection where a traffic signal was out because of widespread power outages, caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

    The crash occurred after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and California Avenue, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a Cadillac SUV was traveling north on Highway 9 and approached the intersection, while a Toyota Camry was traveling west on California Avenue towards the same intersection, when the two cars collided.

    All three occupants in the SUV were injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

    Sarah Ann Farr, 77, of Jonesville, was in the Toyota and died at the scene. Faye Farr Webber, 86, of Jonesville, was also in the car and was taken to Spartanburg Regional where she died from injuries.

    The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed with 7NEWS that the victims were sisters. Their deaths are the eighth storm-related deaths to occur in the county after Helene.

    Officials mentioned that during this time, intersections can be deadly and should be treated as four-way stops until all lights and power can be restored.

    The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

