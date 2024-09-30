30 storm deaths confirmed in North Carolina’s Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) –Thirty 30 people have been confirmed dead in Buncombe County following Helene, and more than 100 people have been rescued by air, many in the Black Mountain area, officials said.

Food and water are being flown in by helicopter to locations unreachable by land. Fewer than 600 people were still unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, county officials said.

The devastation is “unthinkable” in Fairview, Black Mountain, Swannanoa, and Barnardsville, Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder said.

“Those communities no longer resemble what they were a week ago,” Pinder said. “Loved ones are still trapped.”

Roughly 15,000 power crews have arrived in the Carolinas from 19 states and Canada to help restore power in Buncombe County. Duke Energy said the utility was able to restore power to Mission Hospital after two days without electricity.

A general population shelter has been set up at the AB Tech Conference Center at 16 Fernihurst Drive in Asheville. A medical emergency shelter is available at 10 Genevieve Circle. Officials said the shelter at WNC Ag Center is full.

Black Mountain Town Manager Josh Harrold said Sunday that rescues were still taking place there. There is a water tanker available with potable water at the Ingles store on Highway 9. Harrold said they were still waiting for food to arrive.

The city of Asheville worked with Verizon to install temporary cellular service at the Family Justice Center on Woodfin Place in Asheville to provide limited reception within several city blocks. Buncombe County has extended its state of emergency until further notice.

Officials will provide another update at 10 a.m. Monday.

