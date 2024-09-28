Open in App
    High risk of rip currents on Grand Strand post-Helene, National Weather Service says

    By Adam Benson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZNqO_0vnELfzH00

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s an elevated risk of rip currents at beaches across the Carolinas post-Helene, the National Weather Service said on Saturday.

    Dangerous areas include Huntington Beach, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina.

    Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center on Saturday said it was monitoring a disturbance that could form over the Western Caribbean next week on a path similar to Helene’s.

    Officials said Helene killed 52 people across the southeast, including two volunteer firefighters in Saluda County.

    * * *

    Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12 . See more of his work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

