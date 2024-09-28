High risk of rip currents on Grand Strand post-Helene, National Weather Service says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s an elevated risk of rip currents at beaches across the Carolinas post-Helene, the National Weather Service said on Saturday.

Dangerous areas include Huntington Beach, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center on Saturday said it was monitoring a disturbance that could form over the Western Caribbean next week on a path similar to Helene’s.

Officials said Helene killed 52 people across the southeast, including two volunteer firefighters in Saluda County.

