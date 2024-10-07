Open in App
    Carolina Focus with Sharon Thorsland and Ed Billick – Sunday Oct 6, 2024

    By johnmoore1110,

    2 days ago

    7:02 – Adam Smith (Former Green Beret) – Helene Rescue Efforts, his story and the good work he and his group are doing, with Bo Thompson and Beth Troutman – 15:17

    7:18 – Guest Kyle Raabe, President of Consumer Power at Generac Power Systems, discusses power outage safety, as well as safe generator operation with Ed – 14:10

    7:35 – St. Matthew Catholic Church  – God’s hands at work!  Father Darren Balkey blessed their first truck filled with supplies that is headed to Western NC. The generosity of supplies and monetary donations is truly a blessing everyday by everyone :45

    7:36 – Atrium Health provides care through MED-1 , its mobile hospital located in Tryon, North Carolina, following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. Activated by the state, MED-1 teams are triaging, treating and either discharging or transporting patients to another hospital if more critical care is needed.  Atrium Health’s MED-1 is designed to deliver comprehensive patient care on-site at disaster locations, mass casualty incidents or community events. This unique hospital on wheels, the first-of-its-kind globally, is self-sustaining for up to 72 hours and includes digital X-ray, ultrasound, lab, pharmacy, 14 acute care beds, a 2-bed operating room and more. The mobile hospital is composed of nearly a dozen vehicles, including an emergency department, supply trucks, satellite trailers, dormitory trailers and other essential equipment vehicles. The unit is supported by a team of Atrium Health professionals, including nurses, doctors, trauma surgeons, paramedics and other essential personnel.  Guest Wendy Hensen, Nurse Leader – 8:14

    7:45 – Guest in Studio, with Bo Thompson and Beth Troutman – Theresa Payton, cyber security expert…avoiding Helene Scams, her tips and advice.  Always a good message from Theresa….worth sharing – 14:30

