Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBRE

    Owners claims vandalism to Trump store in Dallas

    By Gianna Galli,

    1 days ago

    DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a Trump campaign store in Luzerne County claim a tent setup for a Halloween event outside the store was vandalized Friday night.

    The store located in Dallas Township was preparing to host a children’s Halloween event outside the store on Sunday.

    They explained when they showed up Saturday morning for work, the spot where candy would be given out and kids would participate in Halloween activities was destroyed.

    Penn Avenue Fall Block Party Held in Scranton

    The one store employee who was first to see the vandalism when she came into the shop this morning says it’s very unfortunate but nothing they can’t fix.

    “Kids, they aren’t political. They don’t care who is going to win or who is running. They just want to have fun on Halloween and that’s what we were doing for them. It’s disappointing but we’re tough. We’re going to pull ourselves up with the bootstraps and fight, fight, fight, and put it back together tomorrow, just like Trump would do,” explained Mickie Banyas a store employee.

    The store owner says she filed a report to the police and that the Halloween event will still go on Sunday.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

    Related Search

    Trump store vandalismDonald TrumpDallas townshipLuzerne countyNexstar media , Inc.Political affiliation

    Comments / 26

    Add a Comment
    Brez75
    13h ago
    Ahhhh, just another shining example of the, party of joy, the loving & tolerant Dems/Libs/Left. If they dont like it & can't stop it, they'll destroy it. At least they didn't burn it down I guess...
    Carol Antal
    22h ago
    Trump 2024
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire on I-380
    WBRE4 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel and Husband Josh Bowling Are All Smiles in New Photo
    E! News18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Arrest made, heavy police presence in Courtdale
    WBRE3 days ago
    Nanticoke fire leaves home damaged, one displaced
    WBRE3 hours ago
    Man accused of stealing voucher at Mohegan Pennsylvania
    WBRE7 days ago
    Scranton man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter
    WBRE4 days ago
    Luzerne County contractor accused of $6,000 home improvement fraud
    WBRE5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Man accused of multiple Home Depot retail thefts
    WBRE5 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Reflecting on helping Hurricane Helene victims
    WBRE1 day ago
    Meet Naomi Whitefield: Oldest Living Person In America
    BIN: Black Information Network2 days ago
    Preventing tragedy through drug take-back day
    WBRE1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy