Owners claims vandalism to Trump store in Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a Trump campaign store in Luzerne County claim a tent setup for a Halloween event outside the store was vandalized Friday night.

The store located in Dallas Township was preparing to host a children’s Halloween event outside the store on Sunday.

They explained when they showed up Saturday morning for work, the spot where candy would be given out and kids would participate in Halloween activities was destroyed.

The one store employee who was first to see the vandalism when she came into the shop this morning says it’s very unfortunate but nothing they can’t fix.

“Kids, they aren’t political. They don’t care who is going to win or who is running. They just want to have fun on Halloween and that’s what we were doing for them. It’s disappointing but we’re tough. We’re going to pull ourselves up with the bootstraps and fight, fight, fight, and put it back together tomorrow, just like Trump would do,” explained Mickie Banyas a store employee.

The store owner says she filed a report to the police and that the Halloween event will still go on Sunday.

