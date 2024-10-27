Reflecting on helping Hurricane Helene victims

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several Scranton firefighters are enjoying their first full weekend home since deploying to the south for hurricane recovery efforts.

Two of them told us the damage in North Carolina is some of the most catastrophic they have ever witnessed.

Scranton Fire Department’s Assistant Chief and Captain are two of eight members from the department deployed to North Carolina for 25 days.

Now that they are back, they are sharing the struggles they faced while trying to help flood victims in desperate need.

Scranton Assistant Chief Chief Brian Scott and Captain Matt McDonald are reflecting on what it took to complete a challenging mission to hurricane-ravaged North Carolina.

“You were out on your own working trying to get into these small little areas where the flood waters came through and just took everything out,” said Capt. McDonald.

McDonald served as a search specialist and Chief Scott served as a rescue specialist as part of FEMA’s Pennsylvania Task Force 1.



The two Scranton firefighters and six others from their department helped locate, rescue, and evacuate people for nearly a month.

“You just fall back on your training, your experience, and the guys with you to have each other’s back,” says Chief Scott.

These two were both hurricanes deployed across the country before even a few times together in Florida but say this one trip was more dangerous.

“This was like raging rivers just washing people, cars, and homes away. Rivers that were maybe 50 feet were 200 feet wide,” continued Chief Scott.

Their teams’ service went a long way, especially for two particular victims impacted by the large-scale destruction.

“A woman was living up the road from her mother and her mother came up 80-year-old woman came up and was bringing her water in this little golf cart or whatever. They were thrilled that we were there to help out as well,” stated Capt. McDonald.

Both Captain McDonald and Assistant Chief Scott say each time they return home safely to Scranton it reminds them of how grateful they are.

“Like those people lost everything out there they have a long road ahead of them so it just makes you realize how lucky you are,” mentioned Chief Scott.

Both Scott and McDonald explained it takes years and much qualification to become a member of FEMA’s PA Task Force 1.

They say that they could be sent back out at any time.

