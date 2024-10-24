Open in App
    • WBRE

    PSP: missing persons in Wayne County found

    By Joe Nardone,

    2 days ago

    CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say two missing people they were looking for early Thursday morning have been found.

    Troopers say they were looking for Arthur and Kay Johnson, who were last seen in the area of Racht Road, Canaan Township in Wayne County on October 23 at 5:00 p.m.

    Officials making voting more accessible to PA senior citizens

    State police say that Arthur and Kay Johnson have both been located and are safe at this time.

