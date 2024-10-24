PSP: missing persons in Wayne County found

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say two missing people they were looking for early Thursday morning have been found.

Troopers say they were looking for Arthur and Kay Johnson, who were last seen in the area of Racht Road, Canaan Township in Wayne County on October 23 at 5:00 p.m.

State police say that Arthur and Kay Johnson have both been located and are safe at this time.

