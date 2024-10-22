Open in App
    • WBRE

    Governor Tim Walz brings campaign to Scranton

    By Vivian Muniz,

    2 days ago

    SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tim Walz will hold a campaign rally in Scranton on Friday, October 25.

    According to officials, on Friday, October 25 Governor Walz will hold a special Friday Night Lights Rally in Scranton ahead of the November 5 election.

    8th Congressional District candidates discuss issues

    This event will take place in the evening between 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. The final event time and location will only be announced to confirmed guests.

    If you wish to RSVP to Governor Tim Walz’s rally head over to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party website .

