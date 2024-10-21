Open in App
    Girls Scouts create tiny library for Shickshinny community

    By Iyee Jagne,

    1 days ago

    SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After seeing a need for books in their Shickshinny community, two longtime friends decided to do something about it.

    In this week’s segment of Here’s to You Kid we meet 14-year-old Lily Bolton and 13-year-old Kinsey Dotzel. The two Girl Scouts were looking for a silver award project.

    The duo decided to open “My Little Library” outside of the Northwest Area Primary School.

    “Our library shut down in all three schools because of COVID and we wanted the children to have the opportunity to read a book,” stated Lily Bolton, freshman at Northwest Area Junior-Senior High School.

    All the books found at “My Little Library” were donations from family and friends, along with the materials to build it.

    “It was a lot of hard work and hours we learned the proper safety of using power tools such as an impact and air gun, a drill,” explained Kinsey Dotzel, eighth grade at Northwest Area Junior-Senior High School.

    Outside of this project, the girls are also involved in other activities.

    Wyoming Valley West senior helps others through church work

    “The sports I do are marching band, field hockey, cheer, and Girl Scouts and I enjoy doing all of them. Girl Scouts is the one that’s probably the most giving to the environment and I just enjoy all of it,” said Bolton.

    “I like to participate in my school my church youth group, which gives back to the community by participating in a bunch of soup kitchens. We also participate in Girl Scouts for this project, and I do marching band and horseback riding along with them,” stated Dotzel.

    As for the next chapter in their lives, Lily wants to return to Northwest Area Junior Senior High School to teach. As for Kinsey, “I’d like to be a pharmacist with an MBA.”

    My little library has books for kids of all ages.

    Here’s to you kids!

    Don’t forget to nominate a youngster doing something extraordinary, n ominate them at Here’s to You Kid on our website .

