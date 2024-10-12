Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBRE

    Hispanic influencer finds success while sharing family’s daily life

    By Michael Thomas,

    2 days ago

    LIVERMORE, Calif. ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Bay Area is home to many Hispanic social media stars who often face unique challenges in their chosen profession. One successful influencer based in the East Bay has not only gained millions of followers, but also got his parents to join in on the fun.

    Funny family videos shot in a Livermore kitchen have gained Rico Alvarez more than four million followers on social media, where he’s known as Tuchiquitobombon — or “the little marshmallow” in English.

    Alvarez is one of the top Hispanic influencers on TikTok. His parents were born in Mexico and predominantly speak Spanish.

    Both are hardworking at their more “traditional” jobs, so, when Alvarez first told them he was an influencer, they didn’t know what to make of it.

    Latino Film Festival coming to Roxie Theater in SF next month

    “They were like ‘Oh, what? What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘No, look, like I’m getting views, this and that.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, but that ain’t paying the bills right now,’” Alvarez said.

    But now, it is paying the bills, and people are watching and recognizing the entire family, across the Bay Area and beyond. But Alvarez says his mom wasn’t an easy casting call.

    “I was like, ‘If you do this video, I’ll get your nails done.’ And she was, ‘Really? Hmm.’ She was like, ‘Every month?’ I was like, ‘Every month.’ She’s like, ‘Bet,’” Alvarez said.

    When Alvarez is not shooting content, he’s helping out at his dad’s tree-cutting company. Rico says climbing trees helps keep him grounded and is one of the things his Hispanic followers relate to most.

    “I get comments where they’re like, ‘Oh, I also work with my dad in the construction and landscaping… I also do videos of my mom, teaching her English.’ And so a lot of people can relate to being like five and translating for their parents,” Alvarez said.

    Forty percent of Californians are Latino, as well as more than half of young Californians. But Hispanic influencers will tell you they still feel like a minority at brand events in the state and when it comes to getting sponsored posts.

    “I think that’s one of the biggest maybe responses that we hear from multicultural influencers,” said Alex Orozco, an influencer marketing manager in Los Angeles.

    Orozco says non-white influencers are facing an uphill battle.

    “They don’t want to be an afterthought, and they want the same money and brand deals and opportunities that they’re given from maybe their white counterparts or general markets,” he said.

    Despite the ups and downs, Alvarez says he’s grateful for the community he’s built and for the chance to show the world his Hispanic household in the Bay Area.

    Alvarez plans to keep working with his dad at the old family business no matter how popular the new family business gets. He also has a message for his younger self or anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

    “Don’t fall for, ‘Oh, I’m not getting no views. This and that.’ Like, just keep posting. Keep doing what you love.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    WBRE3 days ago
    Social Security announces 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2025
    WBRE4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Man turns himself in after alleged rape
    WBRE3 days ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    WBRE4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    Man dies after being hit by car on Rt. 115
    WBRE4 days ago
    Internet Archive data breach exposes more than 31 million user accounts: reports
    WBRE4 days ago
    Ethel Kennedy, social activist and widow of Robert F Kennedy, dies after stroke
    WBRE4 days ago
    Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths reported
    WBRE4 days ago
    Fidelity data breach exposed info from 77,000 customers: Was your account compromised?
    WBRE3 days ago
    Two-vehicle head-on crash kills motorcycle rider
    WBRE4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WBRE3 days ago
    Week 8 of HS football on 28/22 Friday Night Sports Show
    WBRE3 days ago
    Many got to ‘come on down’ to Mohegan Pennsylvania for Price is Right audition
    WBRE5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Pennsylvania State Troopers deploying to Florida to assist with Hurricane Milton relief
    WBRE4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy