    • WBRE

    Wyoming Valley West senior helps others through church work

    By Iyee Jagne,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XszrK_0vxvkpWl00

    PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming Valley West High School senior is keeping busy this school year with church, community, and school activities.

    School, work after till 10:00 p.m., wake up the next day, and do it all over again.

    That’s the schedule of Olivia Davis a 17-year-old who is also a part of the Disney club and in the Key club at her school, Wyoming Valley West High School and it doesn’t end there

    “I do the choir and sometimes I do teach at my church and I love it. I love all the kids and when I’m up there, I just think about I don’t know like how late how good I’m doing,” stated Olivia Davis, senior at Wyoming Valley West.

    She’s a member of Saint Ignatius Church where she teaches Sunday school.

    “When I was younger, I used to sit in church and they would say I would see the older girls singing at the altar and they were like, and I would just thing I just wanna be up there and my mom signed me up when I was in first grade and I’ve been there ever since,” explained Davis.

    Olivia says her family has been the biggest support system from her aunt who nominated her to her mom, dad, and, stepdad.

    Mountain Top preteen finds herself in glitz, glamour

    “My mom is always here for me every time, she’s always there in the front row waiting for me every single Sunday she’s off just to see me. My mom is like a big help with it,” expressed Davis.

    She told me her faith motivates her and keeps her going

    “When I think about it I had a really tough year ninth-grade year and I’ve come so far from it and all I think about is who carried me here who my grandmother is with, and who’s looking down on me and it helps me every single day,” Davis continued.

    Through her church, she’s been able to have some cool opportunities.

    “I sang the national anthem at the rail rider’s game. From my church, there’s so many opportunities.”

    Olivia also loves science and math and is looking forward to college.

    “I love science I want to major and health science and pediatrics,” said Davis.

    Here’s to you Olivia! She also volunteers at the soup kitchen during holidays.

    If you have a youngster we should feature drop a line on the Here’s to You Kid section of our site.

