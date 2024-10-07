PA candidates ramp up efforts to get votes

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The November General Election is now less than a month away and the candidates for various offices are ramping up their efforts to get your vote.

The race for the US Senate in Pennsylvania between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Challenger Dave McCormick is being closely watched by both political parties.

Political analysts say it is one of the top ten races nationwide that could help shift the balance of power in Washington.

Both Casey and McCormick have been crisscrossing the state trying to get their message out to voters.

Senator Casey held a campaign event on Monday at the American Legion Post in Kingston.

He was joined by members of the group National Security Leaders for America, a bipartisan organization of retired admirals, generals, former ambassadors, and others who have served within the national security apparatus.

They were in Luzerne County to lobby for Senator Casey and other Democratic candidates.

“So this is going to be a close race as will the presidential race, but I believe in the end the people of our state are going to make the right decision, the right decision for our commonwealth, and our workers, and our families, and the right decision for our national security,” Senator Casey said.

The Casey event comes four days after he and McCormick debated in Harrisburg on our sister station, WHTM .

McCormick held a rally on Monday in Allentown with Senator Marco Rubio with members of the Hispanic community, McCormick insists that Senator Casey and Vice-President Harris are weak on national security.

