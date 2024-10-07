Open in App
    • WBRE

    PA candidates ramp up efforts to get votes

    By Andy Mehalshick,

    1 days ago

    KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The November General Election is now less than a month away and the candidates for various offices are ramping up their efforts to get your vote.

    The race for the US Senate in Pennsylvania between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Challenger Dave McCormick is being closely watched by both political parties.

    Political analysts say it is one of the top ten races nationwide that could help shift the balance of power in Washington.

    Both Casey and McCormick have been crisscrossing the state trying to get their message out to voters.

    Supreme Court won’t hear Pennsylvania legislators’ challenge to executive actions expanding voting access

    Senator Casey held a campaign event on Monday at the American Legion Post in Kingston.

    He was joined by members of the group National Security Leaders for America, a bipartisan organization of retired admirals, generals, former ambassadors, and others who have served within the national security apparatus.

    They were in Luzerne County to lobby for Senator Casey and other Democratic candidates.

    “So this is going to be a close race as will the presidential race, but I believe in the end the people of our state are going to make the right decision, the right decision for our commonwealth, and our workers, and our families, and the right decision for our national security,” Senator Casey said.

    The Casey event comes four days after he and McCormick debated in Harrisburg on our sister station, WHTM .

    McCormick held a rally on Monday in Allentown with Senator Marco Rubio with members of the Hispanic community, McCormick insists that Senator Casey and Vice-President Harris are weak on national security.

    28/22 News will and do cover the campaign events of all the candidates in key races.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

    Anna sunflowers
    1d ago
    Waltz have ties to China check that out
    Anna sunflowers
    1d ago
    McCormick he is original from Pennsylvania he have my vote goodbye Casey he had done nothing for this state
