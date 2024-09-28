Man identified after fatal Monroe County crash

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man killed in a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Monroe County.

Officials say 65-year-old James Bruch of Bath, Pennsylvania was killed after his 2010 Jeep Patriot collided with a Mack Truck.

According to the release, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a crash around 3:49 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 534 and Upper Middle Creek Road.

The release states that 59-year-old Christopher Rossi was traveling west on Upper Middle Creek Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of PA-534.

Rossi then struck Bruch’s vehicle which was traveling east on PA-534.

Bruch died at the scene of the crash while Rossi suffered minor injuries.

Charges have not been filed against Rossi as the crash is pending investigation.

Lehigh Valley Health Network EMS, Polk Township Fire Company, and All Points Towing assisted Pennsylvania State Police on scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.