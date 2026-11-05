Grand jury indicts former Christian Academy teacher on charges involving four juveniles

Content warning: This story describes allegations of sexual abuse involving minors. Some readers may find it disturbing. Resources for survivors and information on reporting abuse are at the end of the story.

Court records place the alleged abuse between August 2022 and March 2023. The school says Greely resigned in March 2023, about four months after a student's complaint.

PORT ALLEN, La. A West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has indicted Brandon Greely, a former teacher at Christian Academy of Louisiana, on five felony counts involving four juveniles. An arrest warrant affidavit says the investigation focused on former students at the school.

The indictment was filed Sept. 28. It charges Greely, 48, of Baker, with one count of molestation of a juvenile, one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. All of the conduct is alleged to have happened between Aug. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. According to the indictment, the juveniles were between 14 and 16 during that period.

Greely pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Oct. 6 before Judge Tonya Lurry. A pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 30, and a motion hearing for 9 a.m. Dec. 2, at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse in Port Allen, according to the court's minute entry. No trial date has been set.

Louisiana State Police arrested Greely July 30 after a joint investigation with the FBI. His bond was set at $150,000. According to court records, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any juvenile.

How the investigation started

The investigation began in October 2025, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. State Police's Special Victims Unit and the FBI's Baton Rouge office opened it after "an online complaint involving a local private school in Addis, Louisiana, later confirmed to be the Christian Academy of Louisiana."

FBI agents then interviewed former students. According to the affidavit, the former female students "all indicated" that Greely "made sexual advances upon them or made them uncomfortable" when they were 15 or 16.

One former student told FBI agents in May 2026 that Greely, her teacher, began flirting with her when she was 15 and in the ninth grade, according to the affidavit. She described sexual contact in his classroom in late 2022. The affidavit says a second former student corroborated her account and that the acts "occurred on school property in Addis, Louisiana."

The affidavit also says: "V1 told agents that she notified the school administration of the inappropriate sexual acts with Greely and he resigned from the school sometime later on."

The affidavit does not say when she told the school or whom she told.

What police were told in 2022

WBR Independent obtained Addis Police Department reports through a public records request.

In November 2022, inside the period covered by the indictment, a student's family reported to Addis police that Greely had touched her inappropriately in class. According to the report, the family first took the complaint to the school's principal on Nov. 2 and was later told the school's investigation "was completed and that nothing inappropriate was found."

On Nov. 16, 2022, two Addis detectives met with Pastor Tom Shepard and the school's security director, Terrance Watkins. A supplemental report by Ray LeJeune, then a detective and now the department's assistant chief, says the two men gave police written statements and told detectives "they had also conducted an internal investigation into the alleged incident and had found no evidence of any wrongdoing."

The same day, the officer assigned to the case wrote that there was not enough probable cause to charge Greely. He noted that "there are no witness that have came forward." In her interview, the student had said her friends would back up her account. On Nov. 21, the officer told the family there was not enough evidence "to proceed with any charges" at that time.

When Greely left

In an Oct. 29 letter responding to WBR Independent's questions, the school's attorney, Grant Willis, said Greely "voluntarily resigned two days later," after the school reprimanded him over the November 2022 complaint.

WBR Independent asked Willis for the resignation date, noting that police records show the complaint was made in early November 2022 and that the indictment alleges conduct through March 31, 2023. In an Oct. 30 email, Willis wrote that "after further review and discussions with multiple employees" of the school, he could confirm Greely resigned "on or about the third week of March 2023," without submitting a letter of resignation. The Oct. 29 letter said Greely told the school he was leaving because he "did not like his job."

A Jan. 3, 2024, Addis police report describes Greely as a teacher "employed at the Christian Academy of Louisiana." An Aug. 13, 2024, report refers to him as a "former teacher."

That January report was written by Addis Police Officer R. Juneau after a worker with the 18th Judicial District's Families in Need of Services program came to the department. She reported an allegation involving Greely and told the officer she had already reported it to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The report also says she told police that Shepard and headmaster Jean Putnam "have known about previous incidents and have swept them under the rug." The report does not say what incidents she meant or show that police investigated those claims.

After Greely's arrest, the school confirmed in a statement that he was a former employee. It said its security team, "which includes law enforcement or retired law enforcement personnel," investigates allegations internally and notifies police with supporting documentation if they are substantiated. If allegations are not substantiated, the school said, it keeps a record of the review and shares it with local law enforcement.

Responses

In a statement issued through attorney Grant Willis after the arrest, Shepard, the Church at Addis and the school said they "categorically deny any allegations of wrongdoing."

In the Oct. 29 letter, Willis said Watkins, whom the letter describes as a retired officer with more than 35 years of law enforcement service, interviewed students who were in the class. "None of those interviewed corroborated the concern," the letter says, and Willis said some students gave accounts that contradicted the complaint. The letter says the school "reprimanded Mr. Greely and counseled him on the importance of maintaining professional standards at all times."

Willis said the school gave Addis police the results of its review on Nov. 4, 2022, "the same day that the internal investigation was completed." He said the school "never received any complaints or allegations of wrongdoing by Mr. Greely, other than the November 2022 complaint."

On the January 2024 report, the letter says the school and church "categorically deny ever ignoring or concealing any complaint or alleged incident of wrongdoing." Asked whether the school reported the allegation to DCFS, the letter says it reported to Addis police "consistent with its internal policies and procedures." It does not say whether the school contacted DCFS.

Watkins did not respond to an email and a phone message left Nov. 4.

Addis Police Chief Jason Langlois, who was assistant chief in January 2024, said the department's 2022 and 2024 reports "speak for themselves." He said "the personnel who conducted the original investigations are no longer employed by the Addis Police Department." LeJeune, who wrote the November 2022 supplemental report, is listed on the town's website as the department's assistant chief.

Asked to clarify, Langlois said in an Oct. 29 email that former officers Tim Gilbert and Keegan Allen no longer work for the town. He said LeJeune's role in the 2022 investigation "was largely administrative and ministerial (as opposed to substantive investigation of the complaint)." LeJeune's supplemental report says he and Allen spoke with Shepard and Watkins, who gave them the written statements.

In the same Oct. 29 email, Langlois said the department has "discovered a cache of police records," some of which "may be responsive" to WBR Independent's records request, and that the town expected to release them by Nov. 6.

Langlois said the State Police and FBI investigation that led to Greely's arrest was an independent undertaking, not a continuation of the department's earlier investigations, a collaboration with Addis police or something "initiated on the basis of APD's investigative findings." He did not say whether detectives interviewed the classmates the student named or whether the 2022 case was referred to prosecutors or child welfare officials.

Greely's attorney, Steven J. Moore, said Greely would not make any further statements on advice of counsel. "His plea of not guilty, as entered in court, will serve as his only statement regarding this matter," Moore wrote.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office did not respond to emails sent Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 or to a phone message left Nov. 4.

An indictment is a formal accusation, not a finding of guilt. Greely is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

In its July 31 release announcing the arrest, State Police said, "Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Greely is urged to contact detectives at 1 (800) 434-8007." Reports can also be made anonymously at la-safe.org by clicking the "Suspicious Activity" link.

If you or someone you know has been affected by child sexual abuse, help is available. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is 1-800-422-4453. In Louisiana, suspected child abuse can be reported to DCFS at 1-855-452-5437.

Greely_Records_Redacted_WBR_Independent.pdf by wbrindependent