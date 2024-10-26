Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBOY 12 News

    Fairmont holds its first downtown beer festival with Frank N Stein event

    By Sam Gorski,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asMbS_0wNg5NZx00

    FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday Fairmont held its first downtown craft beer festival — the aptly named Frank N Stein Halloween Beer Festival, which is all about locally made beer and good hot dogs to pair them with.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bL0Kg_0wNg5NZx00
    Frank N Stein Halloween Beer Fest in Fairmont, WV (WBOY image)

    Although it was the city’s first event of this kind, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Pat Snively said he already considers the event a success and is hopeful to see it grow going forward.

    “I think Main Street has had the blueprint for festivals down here on Monroe Street for some time,” Snively said. “I think we were just primed for our own beer festival, so we were excited to get it started and I think it’s picked up steam and we’ve got a lot of folks out today.”

    10 West Virginia counties call for changes to National Radio Quiet Zone

    The event featured 11 breweries from around West Virginia including Weathered Ground Brewery, Chestnut Brew Works, Big Timber, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Short Story Brewing and others, in addition to Big Truck Farm Brewery out of Maryland.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

    Related Search

    Beer festivalFairmont eventsLocal craft beerHalloween eventsWest VirginiaCraft beer

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Main Street Philippi hosts inaugural Flannel Fest celebration
    WBOY 12 News1 day ago
    Operation October Sky leads to more than 200 drug arrests in West Virginia
    WBOY 12 News4 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults
    WBOY 12 News5 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    Task force finds more than 1.6 lbs of meth in Morgantown home
    WBOY 12 News4 days ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    WBOY 12 News1 day ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    WBOY 12 News9 hours ago
    Stories of the Week: October 20 through October 26
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Dayton Children’s Hospital: Edible ingestion in kids up 30%
    WBOY 12 News5 hours ago
    West Virginia is the 3rd-most haunted state, survey says
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WBOY 12 News4 days ago
    12 SportsZone GoMart Coverage of the Week: Week 9
    WBOY 12 News2 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO5 hours ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WBOY 12 News2 days ago
    Tyler Reddick wins at Homestead, giving Michael Jordan a chance at the NASCAR title
    WBOY 12 News1 day ago
    Pumpkins smash at 35th annual WVU Pumpkin Drop
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    WBOY 12 News4 days ago
    UHS students chosen to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
    WBOY 12 News3 hours ago
    Video shows how Missouri elder lived in home with 175 cats
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    West Virginia first dog Babydog now has a song about her
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on menu after testing rules out beef patties as E. coli source
    WBOY 12 News7 hours ago
    Elkins Middle School closed Friday due to air quality, water concerns
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak grows to 13 states: CDC
    WBOY 12 News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy