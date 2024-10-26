Fairmont holds its first downtown beer festival with Frank N Stein event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday Fairmont held its first downtown craft beer festival — the aptly named Frank N Stein Halloween Beer Festival, which is all about locally made beer and good hot dogs to pair them with.

Frank N Stein Halloween Beer Fest in Fairmont, WV (WBOY image)

Although it was the city’s first event of this kind, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Pat Snively said he already considers the event a success and is hopeful to see it grow going forward.

“I think Main Street has had the blueprint for festivals down here on Monroe Street for some time,” Snively said. “I think we were just primed for our own beer festival, so we were excited to get it started and I think it’s picked up steam and we’ve got a lot of folks out today.”

The event featured 11 breweries from around West Virginia including Weathered Ground Brewery, Chestnut Brew Works, Big Timber, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Short Story Brewing and others, in addition to Big Truck Farm Brewery out of Maryland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.