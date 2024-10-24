Open in App
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies

    By Sierra Rains,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4IZD_0wKG1Dt400

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Residents of Hillsborough County, Florida, are learning more about the events that may have led up to a deadly stabbing Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says authorities now believe the stabbing was the result of an argument between a postal worker and a lawncare professional.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtXiv_0wKG1Dt400
    Jacob Whitaker (HCSO)

    The sheriff’s office said the fight broke out at around Tuesday afternoon over a vehicle’s parking position on Tanagerlake Road in Tampa.

    Deputies said they found the lawncare worker, 29-year-old Jacob Whitaker, with “upper body trauma” following reports of a stabbing.

    Police searching for bank robber following incident in Westover

    Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

    As of Wednesday, Oct. 23, the sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

    No further details were immediately provided.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

