Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Residents of Hillsborough County, Florida, are learning more about the events that may have led up to a deadly stabbing Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says authorities now believe the stabbing was the result of an argument between a postal worker and a lawncare professional.

Jacob Whitaker (HCSO)

The sheriff’s office said the fight broke out at around Tuesday afternoon over a vehicle’s parking position on Tanagerlake Road in Tampa.

Deputies said they found the lawncare worker, 29-year-old Jacob Whitaker, with “upper body trauma” following reports of a stabbing.

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 23, the sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details were immediately provided.

