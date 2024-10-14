White Hall Police Department training West Virginia’s first fentanyl detection K-9

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A small police department in Marion County has become the first in West Virginia with a fentanyl-specific drug detection K-9.

K-9 Fent is the newest member of the White Hall Police Department and started training last week. According to the Town of White Hall, once he is fully trained, he will be the first K-9 in the area trained in fentanyl detection.

Fent is a pure-blooded Belgian Malinois and is working alongside his handler Officer Hunt. On the new Facebook page dedicated to sharing Fent’s progress, the department said Fent has been working on bonding with his new handler and learning odors and tracking.

K-9 Fent during tracking practice (Courtesy: White Hall Police Department)

The department said K-9 Officer Fent is “easily convinced to be friends with kibble.”

Over the past 10-12 years, the use of fentanyl as a street drug has increased dramatically. The deadly drug caused nearly 90% of overdose deaths in 2022, according to Congress .

