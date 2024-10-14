Open in App
    White Hall Police Department training West Virginia’s first fentanyl detection K-9

    By Sam Kirk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143cel_0w6FJrSV00

    WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A small police department in Marion County has become the first in West Virginia with a fentanyl-specific drug detection K-9.

    K-9 Fent is the newest member of the White Hall Police Department and started training last week. According to the Town of White Hall, once he is fully trained, he will be the first K-9 in the area trained in fentanyl detection.

    Fent is a pure-blooded Belgian Malinois and is working alongside his handler Officer Hunt. On the new Facebook page dedicated to sharing Fent’s progress, the department said Fent has been working on bonding with his new handler and learning odors and tracking.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ns0X3_0w6FJrSV00
    K-9 Fent during tracking practice (Courtesy: White Hall Police Department)

    The department said K-9 Officer Fent is “easily convinced to be friends with kibble.”

    WATCH: The Faces of Fentanyl | Attacking the Fentanyl Crisis

    Over the past 10-12 years, the use of fentanyl as a street drug has increased dramatically. The deadly drug caused nearly 90% of overdose deaths in 2022, according to Congress .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    John Karner
    2d ago
    the only thing that those dogs are going to hit on is a bucket of chicken for KFC happen to me... once in Dunbar another time Putnam county sheriff was driving to work only to get pulled over for nothing to get asked to search my car I told him no my constitutional rights he got some type of ego trip got the dog out there hit on my car when nothing was in it .. then brought me to jail for DUI because he said I was under the influence sat in jail for 37 days on a probation hold got my blood test back and said I had nothing in my blood if that's not power abuse I don't know what is he should not have a badge
    I Said What I Said
    2d ago
    LOVE THE NAME!!!!! K-9 officer Fent Hunt- God that's great! Can't wait for him to start working on the field and getting that shit off the streets!!!!
    View all comments
