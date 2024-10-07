Open in App
    • WBOY 12 News

    Former Clarksburg Fire Chief questioned on spending during 3rd day of hearings

    By Jefferson Pan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmINa_0vxyzpuz00

    CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monday was the third day of hearings for former Clarksburg Fire Chief Stephen McIntire, who has been suspended with pay since June in a case that city officials say boils down to a mural in his office and how it was funded.

    McIntire testified on Monday alongside Clarksburg City Manager Tiffany Fell, who McIntire’s legal representation described as the “removing officer” in their request for these hearings. McIntire answered a barrage of questions from the Clarksburg Fire Civil Service Commission including:

    • Why did he not ask for permission to commission the mural from City Manager Fell?
    • Why did he try to buy air paks that Fell valued at $204,000 with congressional money before the money came in?
    • Why didn’t he answer questions in a meeting with Fell in the aftermath of the Mural?

    While testifying, McIntire insisted that he was not informed on the proper procedure for spending and that he would have liked communication that he was doing things incorrectly. He also said that for the meeting with Fell, his legal representation advised him not to speak.

    Previous coverage…

    Former Clarksburg Fire Chief says he was fired because of involvement in lawsuit against city

    Public hearing begins for suspended Clarksburg Fire Chief

    Suspended Clarksburg fire chief hearing continues with no verdict

    Josh Miller of Toriseva Law, who represented McIntire at the hearing, told 12 News that while McIntire may have made some mistakes, those mistakes could’ve been corrected with feedback.

    “He could’ve been trained and did not need to be terminated,” Miller said. He added that they will appeal if given an unfavorable decision.

    At one point during City Manager Fell’s testimony, she brought up the textbooks that McIntire was tested on to become chief. She said in her testimony that McIntire is “required to know everything that is covered in those five textbooks” which cover things like grants, budgeting and financial statements. “They’re all required knowledge.”

    Clarksburg’s Director of Grant and Community Development Dr. Shana Nicholson also testified on Monday and told the commission that there were people for McIntire to reach out to if he had questions on spending.

    “The City Manager has an open door policy,” Nicholson said. “If I have any sort of questions, I am not alone.”

    The transcript of the hearing will be passed to the City Council. City Council members will then report their opinions to the Fire Civil Service Commission, which will make a decision on the case. The Commission said that this process will take a few weeks.

