    • WBOY 12 News

    Former Buckhannon mayor in jail without bond after child porn indictment

    By Sam Kirk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akk2J_0vt3p5e200

    BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hearing determined that a Buckhannon City Councilor will remain in custody while he awaits trial.

    A preliminary detention hearing was held in front of a federal magistrate on Wednesday for David McCauley, 66 of Buckhannon, who was indicted on multiple child pornography charges . Ahead of that hearing, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld told 12 News that his office recommended that McCauley remain in custody because he was at “risk to do harm.”

    Documents from the hearing said that McCauley was eligible for detentions because of “Serious risk defendant will flee” and “Serious risk of obstruction of justice.” The documents also say that he was detained to “assure the appearance of the person as required and the safety of the community.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Rxvf_0vt3p5e200
    David McCauley

    As of Thursday morning, McCauley was being held without bond in the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, West Virginia. A new mug shot of McCauley is also available.

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia announced on Wednesday that McCauley was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography after he allegedly “enticed a 17-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct for photo and video production.”

    The charges were related to a search of McCauley’s Buckhannon home in 2022 . The indictment which 12 News obtained on Oct. 3 said that the alleged crimes happened “on or about July 23, 2022 through July 31, 2022.”

    Ritchie County woman was allegedly distributing marijuana with juvenile in the home

    McCauley was the mayor of Buckhannon from 2016-2020 and is a sitting Buckhannon City Councilor.

    Information about McCauley’s trial has not been released.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

