    • WBOY 12 News

    WVU Medicine United Hospital Center hosts 6th annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament

    By Jalyn Lamp,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwG1e_0vpLoWoy00

    BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 100 golfers came out to Bridgeport on Monday and fought through bad weather to help raise money for WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center (UHC).

    The golfers were playing in UHC’s Pro-Am Golf Tournament, which was held at the Bridgeport Country Club. This is the sixth year that the tournament has taken place and the first year that it’s been played at the country club.

    The sold-out competition brought 92 amateurs and 23 professional golfers from as far as Canada to help raise money for UHC with the winner also walking away with a $5,000 check.

    “We just look at this as a great partnership. Bridgeport Country Club, we want to be a local partner with UHC and we think that it’s a good thing for our club to try to help out and be involved in any way that we can,” Bridgeport Country Club Head Golf Professional Mike Gervais said.

    Over the past six years, the UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament has raised more than $889,500 for the hospital with the assistance of its title sponsor, BlaineTurner Advertising.

    “A hospital is only as good as the relationships that we have in the community, and they support us, we try to support them. We try to become a better partner in the community, and I think it’s important to try to give back and connect with them as much as you possibly can. We’ve had an incredible turnout, and the partners will always be our partners whether the weather is great or not and we’re so appreciative of that,” said UHC President and CEO Dr. David Hess said.

    Funds from this event will go toward several projects within the hospital. Previous tournaments have helped with projects like UHC’s nursery unit and nursing students, as well as providing gas cards for traveling cancer patients.

