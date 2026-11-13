ALPENA, MICH (WBKB) - A pantry pop-up at St. Anne Catholic Church earlier on Friday, November 13th saw a massive amount of families show up for aid.

The event was sponsored by the Detroit Lions Organization and Meijer, to give local families in need a Thanksgiving dinner box. Boxes included a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and dessert, as well as a pumpkin upon request.

Volunteers began setting up at the church before 9 AM on Friday. A line began to form at 9:30 AM.

The drive-by pantry started at 12 PM, and lasted until just after 2 PM, when the organization ran out of turkeys.

"We were able to service about 350 families today," said a volunteer for the organization.

The line for the pantry was, at one point, wrapped around the block, with cars waiting to get food. Volunteers, all wearing Detroit Lions gear in thanks to the sponsor, thanked people for their patience when loading up their cars, and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving.

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