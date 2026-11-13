ALPENA, MICH (WBKB) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Alpena? WBKB has got you covered! Find a list of events happening in town right here.

Saturday, November 14th

As always, you can stop by the Sunrise Side Co-Op Farmer's Market, from 8 AM to 2 PM, on Saturday. This indoor farmer's market runs on Saturdays year-round and offers plenty of fresh and local produce.

Friends Together presents Evergreen Farm: A Pop-Up Market this Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM. Stop by to purchase your holiday wreath, available in three different sizes, and support cancer patients in the process. All proceeds go to local cancer patients. Also available for purchase are handmade cemetery blankets.

Begin your holiday season shopping at the Downtown Alpena Holiday Kick Off event, this Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM. The event takes place at shops all throughout Downtown Alpena and also features the introduction of Downtown Alpena Giving Trees, a new charity initiative. Read more about the Giving Trees here.

Support the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks as both the Women's and Men's Basketball teams take on Grand Rapids Community College Saturday. The women's team plays at 1 PM, the men's team at 3 PM. Both games take place at Alpena Community College. More information can be found on the Lumberjacks website.

Art in the Loft hosts a ceramic Christmas tree painting workshop Saturday evening from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. All supplies are included.

Sunday, November 15th

Ben's Artistic Edge Studio offers a resin poured charcuterie board class this Sunday, from 3 PM to 6 PM. Choose your board and learn how to pour your own resin. Supplies provided, no experience required. For more information and tickets see here.

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