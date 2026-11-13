WASHINGTON — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop of all departing flights Friday "due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety" after the agency earlier reported serious air traffic control communications issues.

The announcement means flights in the air may land, but flights on the ground cannot take off.

Shortly before the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues. The agency said, "All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice." The FAA said international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

Flight tracking company Flightradar24 reported that the FAA issued the order following an equipment outage, USA Today reported. Reports also pointed to frequency issues across the National Airspace System, though the FAA's notice did not specify what prompted the disruption. The FAA advisory lists an effective period beginning at 3:54 p.m. ET Friday and extending to 11:30 p.m. ET.

However, the directive instructs departing aircraft to remain grounded until further notice. The listed expiration time does not guarantee that flights will resume by then. The FAA has not provided an estimate for when normal flight operations will return.

Friday’s was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours.

Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to fix the FAA's aging communications system, and on Friday the FAA and White House asked Congress for another $30.1 billion to address other issues.

The world's most complex airspace has experienced a series of events in recent years that disrupted flights and risked safety. In January 2025, a midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport killed 67 people.

Congress already approved $12.5 billion over five years in July 2025 to upgrade air traffic control and increase the hiring of controllers following complaints about airport ​congestion, flight delays and technology ​problems.

The request from White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeks $10.1 billion for air traffic control modernization, including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations and $2 billion for cloud computing.

"This investment is critical to complete the modernization of our national airspace — delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure," Duffy and Vought wrote to lawmakers asking for swift action.

Major airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines expressed support for the request.

The $30.1 billion request also includes $2 billion to replace and improve FAA air traffic control towers and $18 billion for airport-related projects including $10 billion to modernize or replace aging terminals.

The FAA relies on decades-old ​computers as well as replacement parts bought through auction websites. Last week, it said it would replace by the end of 2028 floppy disks used for weather and other critical information at more than 400 air traffic control facilities.

Vought and Duffy in their letter said the FAA replaced 68% of legacy copper telecommunications network with high-speed fiber infrastructure.

The administration has called for the Republican-led Congress to approve funding in the final weeks of the year. Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January.

In September, the dual failures of a circuit at a Philadelphia ​air traffic facility and the ​accidental severing of a ⁠fiber-optic cable in New Jersey by a construction crew led to thousands of flights across the densely populated Northeast being delayed or canceled.