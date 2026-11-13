OSCODA, MICH (WBKB) - The Farmer's Creamery of Michigan, after suffering a fire early last month, will rebuild their retail shop, but not their dairy processing and bottling facility.

The Creamery, located in Mio, is Amish-owned, including five family farms in the area. Their product line features fresh milks, cheeses, smoothies, and ice creams.

On October 3rd, a fire broke out in the bottling facility, spreading to the rest of the shop. The building was considered a total loss after the fire was extinguished. No employees or personnel were harmed in the fire.

Kyle Yoder, a local businessman who has been acting as a media liaison for the Creamery owners, told WBKB the owners have plans to rebuild their retail shop, but will forgo construction on the bottling facility. Yoder also says additional details on the official rebuild plan and timeline will be announced at a later date.

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