A worldwide Microsoft outage continues into a second day, leaving many without access to email and others reporting issues with Teams and other products.

"Recovery actions are ongoing across affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure and progressing in phases," Microsoft stated in a post on X on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:28 a.m. ET.

Microsoft stated that while it is seeing improvement, its "capacity has not yet fully returned to baseline."

As of 8:40 a.m. ET, the outage continues, and users across the globe may still have trouble accessing Microsoft's services and face issues like delayed email, the company stated in an update on X.

At 9:33 a.m., Downdetector listed 6,950 reports of issues with Outlook, Microsoft's email service. The number is significantly lower than when reports peaked at 130,000 when the outage started on Thursday.

Here's what to know about the Microsoft outage.

Microsoft says no sign of 'malicious' cyber activity

Facing speculation about possible hacks or security breaches, Microsoft has said it does not believe anything "malicious" is behind the outages.

"At this time, we have no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident. We will continue to treat this with urgency until full mitigation, and we will share a full Post-Incident Report with root cause and defense-in-depth actions after mitigation is complete," it said in a status page update just before 10 a.m.

Charles Lamanna, an executive at Microsoft, said the same in a post from his confirmed X account Thursday night, saying "...for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity."

Microsoft sees 'continued recovery progress'

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Microsoft stated that it made more progress in affected regions, with "broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and encouraging recovery signals in Asia Pacific."

Users may continue to see issues and delayed email delivery as Microsoft continues to resolve the issue and stabilize the infrastructure that is still impacted.

Microsoft outage impacts hospitals

The outage didn't just affect corporate America. Major hospitals and hospital networks were impacted, too.

The following hospitals and networks were impacted, reported ABC News:

Cleveland ClinicCincinnati Children'sKaleida Health and Cayuga in Buffalo, New YorkHarris Health System TexasHospital for Special Surgery in New York CityMartha's Vineyard HospitalMassachusetts General HospitalMemorial Hermann in TexasMount Sinai in New YorkNationwide Children's Hospital in OhioOhio State University Wexner Medical Center

The Department of Health and Human Services also issued an urgent alert stating that several government agencies were also affected by the outage, according to ABC News.

USA Today has contacted the department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

A 'snow day' for adults

After the outage began, people took to social media to share their opinions, memes and stories on the outage.

Some people called it a “snow day” for grownups, since many were freed from the clutches of their work emails. Even an Italian ice cream brand, Cornetto, cracked jokes on the outage.

On Instagram, Cornetto posted a video of someone opening packs of ice cream at scenic locations with text at the top that stated, "This and a Microsoft outage."

Social media user @nicolasatm also posted a video showing the exclamation point warning users of the outage above the Outlook app icon.

"& on Nov. 12, all of corporate America fell," the video's caption states.

While many celebrated the outage, others wondered why Teams didn't go out with it.

"Dear Microsoft, you forgot to switch off Teams," a video posted by creator Noela Jerome said.

Microsoft 'seeing improvements' as outage continues

On its website, Microsoft said that Microsoft 365 services like OneDrive, Teams, Outlook and Copilot are "operational," but some users may still be unable to access the services or perform certain tasks.

The company stated, "We’re seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing, though some intermittent issues may continue."

While Microsoft has not announced the number of users affected, Downdetector reported around 11,747 Microsoft Outlook problems on Friday, Nov. 13, about 7:11 a.m. ET.

Which Microsoft programs are being affected by the outage?

The outage is primarily affecting Microsoft 365 services. On Microsoft's Service Health Status page, it states that the services are experiencing "service degradation."

Some Microsoft 365 services that might be affected include:

OutlookCopilotListsTeamsOutlookPhone linkOne DriveOffice for the webWhiteboardTo-Do

XBOX's status page states that all services are up and running, but according to Vice, players reported issues with services, like XBOX Live, for the game console.

What do we know about the cause of Microsoft outage?

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the company said the outage was likely due to the service experiencing an "elevated load across multiple regions" after servers became "unexpectedly unavailable," and put strain on infrastructure that remained.

When did the Microsoft outage begin?

The outage began on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12. Downdetector reports peaked at 130,000 for Outlook, Microsoft's email service, at around 1 p.m. ET, while Microsoft 365 reports exceeded 47,000. Reports were logged from 74 countries and territories, Downdetector said in a post on X.

The number of workers and users affected, while not announced by Microsoft, went well beyond those tens of thousands who reported outages.

The technology giant said that the changes it made to "improve serviceability" had not taken "as expected" in a status update published shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12.

"We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances," the update read.

The outage has become a cultural touchstone, with brands commenting on it and workers describing it as a "snow day." While many workers are rejoicing at being unable to access email, others say it's affecting important services and business.

USA Today has reached out to Microsoft.

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