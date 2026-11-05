Thermostats, security cameras and pet feeders: Survey finds 7 in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices

Seven in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices, including thermostats, security cameras and pet feeders. Almost 6 in 10 (59%) think their house is ‘smart,’ according to an Aug. 11-19 survey of 5,000 U.S. homeowners conducted through OnePoll.com and commissioned by Vivint as part of its annual How We Home report.

TVs (23%), doorbells (22%) and outdoor cameras or lighting (16%) were the most popular forms of smart tech purchased during the past 12 months in particular. Many have already turned their attention to what they'll buy next, with smart doorbells, lighting, solar panels or locks on wish lists.

The study also found lifestyle and priority shifts are increasingly impacting smart home adoption and preferences.

Forty-two percent of homeowners are currently caring for a family member or expect to in the next five years. As such, when it comes to home automation systems and how they can help those polled care for family members, being notified of falls or other emergencies is top of mind (45%), followed by the ability to remotely monitor a loved one’s health and wellbeing when they’re not there (31%).

Additionally, 30% want to make sure both their house and their belongings are protected when they’re traveling.

Twenty-four percent fully trust their devices when it comes to their privacy — and 28% of these homeowners have faith in them because they opt for brands they consider dependable. More than 1 in 10 (16%) would be willing to pay extra for a house if a smart home setup is already included.

The research also found the average American has spent $560 on their home security over the last five years. A reason for this investment could be that 46% are more concerned today about theft affecting their home or property, compared to five years ago.

Almost a fifth (19%) know someone who has been the victim of an attempted or successful home or car break-in.

The study found many would be comfortable with AI detecting unusual activity around their home (39%) and locking their doors at night (27%). Eighty percent of respondents have or would be open to having smart home devices professionally installed.

The survey found that these are the 30 most common smart devices owned by the respondents:

1. Smart TV or streaming hub

2. Smart doorbell

3. Smart speaker/voice assistant

4. Outdoor or indoor security camera

5. Smart thermostat or home energy monitor

6. Smart lighting

7. Smart plugs or outlets

8. Smart locks / keyless entry

9. Smart refrigerator

10. Smart washer/dryer

11. Smart garage door opener

12. Smart smoke or CO detector

13. Backup batteries

14. Generators

15. Smart door/window sensors

16. Smart air conditioner/heat pump

17. Smart oven or range

18. Solar panels

19. Smart home hub/controller

20. Smart dishwasher

21. Smart ceiling fan

22. Smart fitness equipment (e.g., treadmill, bike)

23. Smart Air Quality devices (smart air purifiers, etc.)

24. Smart bed or sleep tracker

25. Smart Water heater

26. Smart water leak/flood sensor/water shut-off value

27. Smart pet feeder or waterer

28. Smart irrigation/sprinkler controller

29. Smart EV Charger

30. Smart baby monitor

This story was produced by Vivint and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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