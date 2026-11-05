Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portuguese national team

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer, following a series of public rifts and disputes with Portugal’s manager, Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo retires as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 146 goals in 234 appearances and guiding his country to their first-ever European Championship triumph in 2016. His announcement came just before the national team was set to reveal the squad for the upcoming Nations League, with Ronaldo choosing social media as his platform to share the news.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Ronaldo read a letter addressed to his fans, reflecting on his journey and expressing gratitude for their support throughout his career.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to return the No. 7 jersey of the national team," he said.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today, the time has come to pass it onto the future.

"It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo’s decision to step away from international soccer follows weeks of public disputes with Portugal’s coaching staff. Tensions escalated when he left the training camp during the previous international break after being left out of the matchday squad in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway.

Ronaldo was handed a suspension and a fine, later explaining in detail why he left the training camp. He has publicly accused Jesus of breaking promises, stating that he was assured he would come off the bench, only for Jesus to change his mind at the last moment.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history.

Ronaldo made his international debut for Portugal in 2003 at just 18 years old, coming on as a substitute in a match against Kazakhstan. Over his 23-year international career, he earned a record 234 caps, the most ever by a player in men’s international soccer, and became the all-time leading men’s international goal scorer with 146 goals.

During his tenure with Portugal, Ronaldo was instrumental in leading the national team to their first major trophy with a historic victory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship. He also helped secure two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

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