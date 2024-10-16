Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBIR

    UT professor says law interpretation makes restoring voting rights even more difficult ahead of election day

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    sky190024
    1d ago
    Oh stop lying.
    TN voice
    2d ago
    For someone who commits a crime, getting the right to vote should be difficult.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
    The Independent4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy