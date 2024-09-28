Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBIR

    KPD: Police cruiser hit while working a crash on-ramp to I-40 west

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    jee cee
    1d ago
    poor dodge😫😭
    Bernice Pressley
    2d ago
    I'm so glad the officer is ok. It makes me furious that people drink & drugs & drive. it could have been a lot worse than it was. these stupid people not realizing they need help to get home, just call someone!!!😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz2 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Knoxville woman shoots 5-year-old daughter and tries to hide the horrible truth of devastating crime
    themirror.com7 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Watch: Tennessee dam narrowly avoids failure after heavy rain from Helene
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    ‘I told you I was going to get you:’ Man stabs ex-girlfriend pregnant with his child 10 times in 3rd assault in 3 months
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Kentucky driver finds something stuffed into gas pump nozzle, attendant: ‘People are starting to do that’
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    Pregnant woman says McDonald’s worker refused to sell her tartar sauce
    NewsNinja10 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard14 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    Judge dismisses Kansas man's defamation lawsuit against Burchett; lawyer vows to file it again in DC
    WBIR3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    New video shows July 4 gunfight at Yellowstone that killed worker, injured ranger
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Family Focused on Baby’s First Steps Doesn’t See 3-Year-Old Wielding Knife
    mahoningmatters.com3 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy