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Cancellations, delays at O'Hare, Midway continue Saturday in fallout from FAA ground stop
By Christiana Freitag,2 days ago
Cancellations and delays continued to affect passengers flying in and out of Chicago’s two airports Saturday, fallout from Friday’s nationwide ground stop. Federal officials said travel should be back to normal by Sunday. For United passenger Abdul Sankoh of Manassas, Virginia, the disruption meant spending more than seven...
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