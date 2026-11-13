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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop. Hundreds of O'Hare, Midway flights remain delayed or canceled
By Mariah RushDavid StruettViolet Miller,11 days ago
Hours after the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights across the country Friday, causing widespread delays and cancellations at O’Hare and Midway airports, the agency said departures could resume. Officials blamed “an incredibly old air traffic control system” for instability in air traffic control communications during a White House...