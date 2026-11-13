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WBEZ’s Weekly News Recap, November 13, 2026: Finalists for top cop announced, city budget battle continues and more
By Andrea Guthmann,9 days ago
Mayoral and aldermanic candidates face ballot challenges; Springfield Democrats begin floating candidates for House Speaker. Chicago parents protest Google’s AI policy in schools, while Morgan Park High School students protest the firing of a football coach. Plus, the city’s first self-cleaning toilet debuts in Wicker Park and floating hot tubs return to the Chicago River.