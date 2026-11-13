undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Where to ice skate in Chicago and the suburbs 2026
By Dorothy Hernandez,5 days ago
With the season’s first snowflakes potentially falling on Friday, it’s a sign that now is the time to hit the rink. Whether you have your sights set on Olympic glory or don’t know a snowplow from a salchow, one of these 14 Chicago-area venues, from great date night spots to large, regulation-sized rinks, offer something for skaters of all levels. At Skatium Ice Arena in Skokie, you’ll even find classic rink fare like burgers and nachos with Jamaican flair.