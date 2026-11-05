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Downtown 'Cultural Stadium' idea gains steam with new leader, $2 million funding
By Ambar Colón,6 days ago
A long-discussed vision to revitalize Downtown Chicago as an arts-filled “Cultural Stadium” is now in motion, with the appointment announced this week of a leader to helm the project. Former Michigan state representative Donna Lasinski was announced Wednesday as the initiative’s inaugural president. Under her leadership, the Cultural...
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