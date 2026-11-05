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After the blue wave: what does Democratic control mean for Chicago’s immigrant communities?
By Cianna Greaves,6 days ago
The Trump administration’s violent immigration enforcement policy was among the top issues that drove people to vote blue in the 2026 midterm elections. With control of the House and the Senate, the Democrats are now positioned to reshape federal immigration policy. Today on In the Loop: local immigration advocates...