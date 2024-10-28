Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBEZ

    CPS School Board: The race in the Loop, South Side's District 6

    By Sarah Karp,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Cps school boardChicago public schoolsSouth SideDistrict 6 electionChicago school boardChicago teachers union

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Just My Opinion
    2d ago
    Read this again: Thotakura has, by far, out-raised her opponents with nearly $370,000 as of Friday, Oct. 25. Her biggest contributions come from Chicago Teachers Union related PACs and from Friends of Ram, the committee of state senator Senator Ram Villivalam, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. She is endorsed by the teachers union.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    What a Trump or Harris presidency could mean for climate, the environment and energy in the Chicago area
    WBEZ1 day ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges in Florida on way to international flight
    WBEZ5 days ago
    Illinois’ 17th Congressional seat gets competitive in matchup between incumbent Eric Sorensen and Joe McGraw
    WBEZ19 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Defense in Madigan corruption trial scores a small victory as judge strikes some testimony from key witness
    WBEZ11 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    This is the year of actor Jon Michael Hill, from soulful monologues to playing bluesman Robert Johnson
    WBEZ5 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Madigan’s longtime aide takes the stand to testify against 'ultimate decision maker' in the House
    WBEZ15 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy