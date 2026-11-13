Susan Rose - WBEN

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Winter parking rules are delayed in some communities, but be warned - you could be fined if you leave your car on the street overnight.

In West Seneca, Town Supervisor Gary Dickson says during winter overnights, don't park on any town road.

"This is really important for so our guys can plow," said Dickson in an interview with WBEN. "It makes it a lot harder when they have to go around cars. So we want to make sure everybody's off the street. And I'm sure Buffalo wishes hey could do the same thing. It's just impossible there, but it really makes it harder and it slows everything down."

DIckson says violators can face tickets, but police aren't aiming for that.

"We try to avoid that. We try to give people warnings, certainly the discretion of the police how they do it, and and I think in general we we get very good cooperation out of our our residents," Dickson said.

He adds cars left on the street overnight could get plowed in by crews dodging them.

In North Tonawanda, Mayor Austin Tylec says the violation is around $50.

"I don't want to pay $50 to park on the street, right? So, it's just being conscious of it," said Tylec with WBEN. "There's always quite a few that that forget the date and still park on the street. We're hopeful that people have enough notice. We put it out online. We put it on their newsletter. Talk to news stations like yourself, we do our best."

He says it's not the end of the world if crews encounter an illegally parked car.

"If it's a big snowfall, you might end up getting plowed in. They still got to clear the streets, and how snow goes when it piles up at the end of your driveway when there's a heavy fall. Same thing happens with vehicles that that park on the street during that," Tylec said.

Parking bans in those two communities have been pushed back until Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the City of Tonawanda began its enforcement on Nov. 1.