Jim Fink/WBEN

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For generations, Loyola Hall on the Canisius University campus was home to Jesuit priests.

But come next spring, that is going to change.

The Canisius Jesuit Community Inc. has acquired a historic Lafayette Avenue house and by the end of the current school year, it will serve as the new home for the Jesuit priests.

According to documents filed Nov. 12 in the Erie County Clerk's office, the Canisius Jesuit Community paid $1.145 million for a circa-1900 era, six-bedroom, privately-owned house at 758 Lafayette Ave.

The deal is also the 114th home, this year in Erie County, to sell for more than $1 million.

The sale is prelude to the Jesuit priests relocating, next spring, from Loyola Hall to the Lafayette Avenue residence.

Canisius will retrofit Loyola Hall into classrooms and offices pending reviews from the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus.

Loyola Hall - located in the heart of Canisius' Main Street campus - opened in 1949 and, at its peak housed more than 50 Jesuit priests.

Currently, there are less than 12 Jesuit priests residing in Loyola Hall.

The Priests teach at both Canisius University andCanisius High School.

The Praire-style, arts and crafts designed house has been a private residence since it was built in 1900.

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