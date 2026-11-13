Jim Fink - WBEN

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - With Buffalo's winter parking regulations set to kick in on Nov. 15, Mayor Sean Ryan is looking for residents - especially those on narrow side streets - to help with the city's snow fighting and plowing efforts.

Ryan has rolled out the "Don't Block Your Block" campaign aimed at encouraging residents who live on side streets and narrow, older streets to adhere to alternate and, in some cases, no overnight on-street parking regulations.

By sticking with the city's winter parking regulations, it will make it easier for snow plows to remove snow.

"We can have all the snow plows in the world, but if they can't get down a street, what good does it do?," Ryan said.

Vehicles parked on streets but not adhering to winter regulations will be towed and residents will be fined $110, said Justin Booth, Buffalo parking commissioner.

Since early spring, Buffalo has been working on a snow removal plan, with a heavy emphasis on plowing side streets and older, more narrow streets, said Nolan Skipper, Department of Public Works commssioner.

Adhering to winter parking regulations is a huge lift, Skipper said.

"Help us, help you," Skipper said.

A plow that has to back-up and can't finish a side street because of an illegally parking vehicle can delay snow fighting efforts by as much as 30 minutes, Skipper said.

"That matters," Skipper said.

Buffalo has 44 pieces of snow fighting equipment from large plows to smaller vehicles designed for narrow streets. Of the 44 pieces of equipment, 22 are plows, Skipper said.

All of the equipment is ready to go, Skipper added.

Ryan said snow fighting is one of the "basics" he and his administration is focusing on for Buffalo residents and businesses.

"Our goal is not to ticket or tow," Ryan said. "We just want to be able to get our plows down the street."