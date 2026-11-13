Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Cambria, N.Y. (WBEN) - A 69-year-old man is dead after suffering an apparent medical emergency behind the wheel Thursday evening.



Niagara County Sheriff's deputies found the man's vehicle in the brush off Andrews Road in the Town of Cambria. A call to the Sheriff's Office reported that the driver was unconscious.

First responders with Cambria Ambulance and Niagara County EMS attempted life-saving measures.

The driver, William Fatta, was pronounced dead at the scene.