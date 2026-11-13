Wayfair





West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report West Herr Automotive Group

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Wayfair, the popular online furniture retailer, is the latest national chain to announce it's coming to Amherst. The 96,000-square-foot store is planned for the Boulevard Mall site with an expected opening in 2028. It'll be the company's 12th location.

The Town of Amherst's Highway Department is hiring. The town is offering paid CDL training, benefits, a state pension and more. You can apply in person at 1042 North Forest Road in Williamsville.

Personal finance company SmartAsset ranked Canisius University 15th on its latest list of Best-Value Small Colleges and Universities in the US. SmartAsset found Canisius graduates make a median salary of $60,681 within a decade of enrolling.



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