Helicopter check payment propels debate between Hardwick, county lawmakers

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - What should have been a routine approval of a payment turned into a major political debate between members of the Erie County Legislature and County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick.

At issue: A $19,500 payment to Hangar One of Carlsbad, Calif. for mission-ready equipment for two new Airbus H125 helicopters being prepped for the Erie County Sheriff's Office. The county is investing $12.1 million to buy, equip and prepare the two helicopters.

Hardwick said the payment to Hangar One needed approval from the legislature along with documentation from the Sheriff's department that it was the low and responsible bid.

Lawmakers said the documentation had already been delivered and Hardwick was withholding paying Hangar One to showcase how he is the county's fiscal watchdog - a role he may use as the comptroller begins his run in next year's Erie County Executive race. Hardwick has been a candidate since this summer.

"It is pathetic," said Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo. " He is just chasing headlines."

Not so, Hardwick countered.

Hardwick said his actions were based on an opinion received from the comptroller's office legal counsel.

While the lawmakers approved the $12.1 million in capital funds for the helicopter project, individual vendor packages related to the helicopters needed legislature approval before his office could cut a check.

"From Day One, I've had questions about these helicopters," Hardwick said. "There has been nothing normal about this."

Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard said she has no problem with any county official questioning any payment.

"Anytime we spend money, we should be questioning where is the money going," St. Jean Tard said. "This was just a case of differing opinions."

The county's legal department backed the lawmakers while Hardwick's legal team said otherwise.

County lawmaker Chris Greene agrees with St. Jean Tard that they, as a governing body, "have to watch every penny."

"But, Kevin's job is to pay the bills that we already approved," Greene said.

Hardwick said with his questions satisfied, he will authorize the payment to Hangar One "in the next few days."