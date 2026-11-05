Hit-and-run probe underway in Batavia

Brayton J. Wilson - WBEN

Batavia, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Batavia Police Department is looking for assistance in spotting the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

The incident took place on North Spruce Street at around 6:35 a.m. EST. Police say the vehicle left the scene after striking an electric bike, injuring the operator.

Police describe the vehicle as a red or maroon colored Nissan Altima between the years of 2007-2012, and is likely to have sustained front-end and driver's-side damage.

If anyone has any information regarding this accident, please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585)-345-6350.